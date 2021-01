Kylington (visa issue) will be a late arrival to the Flames' training camp, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Kylington signed a contract on Dec. 18 and hasn't quite sorted through the immigration paperwork to get back in time for the start of camp. It shouldn't affect his availability for the regular season, where the 23-year-old is expected to be a third-pairing player at best. Kylington isn't going to have much appeal to most fantasy managers.