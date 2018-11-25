Flames' Oliver Kylington: Will make season debut
Kylington will suit up for Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington hasn't played an NHL game since the 2015-16 season, and the 21-year-old was just recalled Friday. He has 14 points in 18 games for AHL Stockton this year.
