Kylington (personal) will miss the start of training camp, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington has evidently recovered from the shoulder injury he played through during last year's playoffs, but he'll miss the start of camp while dealing with a personal family matter. At this point there's no reason to believe Kylington is in danger of missing Opening Night.
