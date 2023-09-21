Kylington (undisclosed) is unable to participate in the start of training camp Thursday.
The decision that Kylington wouldn't initially take part in training camp was made after the defenseman underwent medical and fitness testing Wednesday. The Flames are calling this a "private personal matter" and won't comment further. Kylington didn't play in 2022-23 due to a personal matter.
