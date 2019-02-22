Flames' Oliver Kylington: Won't play Friday
Kylington was injured blocking a shot Wednesday, and it will prevent him from taking the ice Friday against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. He's expected to rejoin the action Sunday against the Senators.
Kylington appears to be a bit nicked up from the issue, but fortunately, it's a short-term concern. The defenseman's absence shouldn't cause too many ripples in fantasy pools -- he owns just seven points through 34 games -- though it will open the door for Dalton Prout to draw in Friday.
