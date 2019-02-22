Kylington blocked a shot Wednesday that will prevent him from taking the ice Friday against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. He's expected to rejoin the aciton Sunday against the Senators.

Kylington appears to be a bit nicked up from the issue, but, fortunately, it's just a short-term concern. Kylington's absence shouldn't cause too many ripples in fantasy circles, as he owns just seven points through 34 games, but it will open the door for Dalton Prout to draw in Friday.