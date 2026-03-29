Maatta scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Maatta has two goals and five points over his last three contests. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to thrive with the Flames, who have given him a top-four role where his veteran experience can shelter the team's prospects. Maatta has 10 points over 12 outings with the Flames, giving him 11 points, 27 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 34 appearances between Calgary and Utah on the year.