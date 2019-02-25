Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: Dealt to Flames for draft pick
Calgary acquired Fantenberg from the Kings in exchange for a conditional fourth-round selection in 2020.
Fantenberg has two goals and an assist in 46 games this season. He'll provide the Flames with added depth on the back end, but Fantenberg's presence does little to move the needle in a fantasy sense. Regardless of what jersey he wears, the 27-year-old should not be on fantasy rosters given his current production rate.
