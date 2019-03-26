Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: Drops gloves in loss
Fantenberg racked up five PIM with a fighting major while adding two shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.
Fantenberg's fight came with his former LA teammate Tyler Toffoli late in the first period, accounting for the only majors handed out in the tense game. In 11 appearances with the Flames, Fantenberg has one assist and a plus-4 rating, as well as 17 hits. He's served as the more defensive partner on the third pairing with Rasmus Andersson, which has factored into limited opportunities for fellow blueliners Oliver Kylington and Michael Stone. None of those four defensemen, however, have much in the way of fantasy value.
