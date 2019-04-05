Fantenberg is among the ideal top-six defensemen for coach Bill Peters, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The trade-deadline acquisition from the Kings has skated in 14 games for the Flames, recording one assist, 18 hits, and 16 shots on goal. Fantenberg has averaged 15:53 per game, almost exclusively on the third pairing with Rasmus Andersson, who is expected to be his defense partner in the postseason. As long as Fantenberg's play quality stays at the expected level, the likes of Juuso Valimaki, Oliver Kylington, Dalton Prout and Michael Stone will be regulars in the press box during the playoff run.