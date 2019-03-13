Fantenberg picked up a helper in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.

Fantenberg sprung Matthew Tkachuk for the game's final goal with 1:03 left in the third period. It's his first point with the Flames in five games since being acquired from the Kings on Feb. 25. The Swede has found himself in the press box on occasion as he battles for minutes on the third pairing.

More News
Our Latest Stories