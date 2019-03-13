Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: First point with Flames
Fantenberg picked up a helper in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.
Fantenberg sprung Matthew Tkachuk for the game's final goal with 1:03 left in the third period. It's his first point with the Flames in five games since being acquired from the Kings on Feb. 25. The Swede has found himself in the press box on occasion as he battles for minutes on the third pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...