Say posted a 44-save shutout in AHL Calgary's 3-0 win over Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Say really had to work for the first shutout of his AHL career, but he got the job done. The 24-year-old netminder has a 5-4-2 record wit ha 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. He's on a one-year contract for 2025-26 after signing out of the University of Notre Dame in the spring. Say probably won't ever have a clear path to a starting role at the NHL in the Flames' organization as long as Dustin Wolf is around, but he could play his way into the backup role in a few years if he sticks around.