Flames' Radim Zohorna: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zohorna was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Zohorna hasn't appeared in a game with the Flames since Dec.16. He should continue moving between the AHL and NHL levels as necessary.
