Flames' Radim Zohorna: Returned to AHL affiliate
Zohorna was assigned to AHL Calgary on Thursday.
Zohorna has played five games at the NHL level this season, with nary a point. The winger has five goals and 11 assists in 20 games with AHL Calgary this season.
