Andersson registered an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Andersson had two assists and a plus-8 rating over this two-game set in San Jose. The 26-year-old is working to get back on track after a recent five-game point drought. He's up to 22 points, 65 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests, putting him pretty close to the pace that saw him rack up 50 points in 82 outings last year.
