Andersson registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Andersson put a pass into a tight space, and Connor Zary was able to tap it in for the Flames' second goal. Since returning from a four-game suspension, Andersson has a goal and two assists over six games. The defenseman is at six points, 29 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances.