Andersson posted a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Andersson picked up the secondary helper on Matthew Tkachuk's third-period tally. Somewhat quietly, Andersson has established himself on the top pairing. The 24-year-old Swede has four points in as many games to go with eight shots on goal and seven blocked shots. His average ice time is hovering around 21 minutes per game -- while the point streak will eventually end, he's worth a look in DFS as a reasonable all-around contributor.