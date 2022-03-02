Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Andersson got the puck low to Johnny Gaudreau, who fed Tyler Toffoli for a goal early in the third period. In his last six games, Andersson has earned six assists, including two on the power play. The defenseman is up to 30 points (11 with the man advantage), 99 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 52 appearances.