Andersson had a shorthanded assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Andersson produced the secondary assist on Tobias Rieder's third-period shorty. The 23-year-old Andersson has recorded three points, 10 shots, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in eight postseason contests. He has not been a minus player in any game during the playoffs.