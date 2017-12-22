Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Ascends to top system
Andersson was recalled from AHL Stockton on Friday.
Lauded as an offensive defenseman with a quick release, Andersson posted three goals and 13 assists to complement a shiny plus-14 rating in 22 AHL games preceding his call-up to the big stage. He'll be on hand as a spare forward with Travis Hamonic (lower body) already ruled out for the evening's home contest against the Canadiens.
