Andersson picked up a major penalty for elbowing in Friday's 3-1 loss against the Flames.

Andersson crushed Patrik Laine in open ice, appearing to leave the ice while making contact with the head of the player. It's likely Andersson will be hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety after that one. He was scoreless with a minus-3 rating and four blocked shots in his 25:05 of ice time.