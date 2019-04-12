Andersson picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Andersson picked up 19 points in 79 games in his first full NHL campaign, and he will see a little power-play time on the second unit for the Flames. He's not yet known for being a big point producer from the blue line, but six of his points came in 18 games after the beginning of March.