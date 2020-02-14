Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Assists in three straight games
Andersson posted an assist, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
While he didn't generate a lot of offense himself, Andersson was typically on the ice when good things happened for the Flames. He's on a three-game assist streak and now has 18 points and 107 shots through 59 appearances this season.
