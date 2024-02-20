Andersson added two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg.

Those apples snap a seven-game stretch without a point for the defender. While the lack of points has been disappointing, he continues to play well defensively and eat up big minutes for the Flames, consistently playing over 21 minutes per game. Perhaps Monday's assists can be a launching pad for getting him involved in the offense again. In the nine games prior to that slump, Andersson had one goals and seven points.