Andersson has served his four-game suspension and will be eligible to ace Dallas on Wednesday.

Prior to his ban, Andersson was averaging 23:39 of ice time, including 4:08 with the man advantage. With his suspension behind him, the blueliner should get back to eating up big minutes and rejoining that No. 1 power-play unit. Offensively, the Swede recorded one goal, two assists and 13 shots in his five outings this year.