Andersson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Andersson has three points over his last six outings. The defenseman helped out on a Blake Coleman tally in this contest. Andersson has mostly played at his usual level in 2024-25 with 14 points, 42 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances. He's a lock for top-four minutes and power-play time as one of the Flames' top blueliners.
