Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Bound for AHL Stockton
Andersson was assigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
As Calgary's 2015 second-round (53rd overall) draft pick, Andersson remains an intriguing blue-line prospect, but the Flames can afford to let him bide his time in the minors since they traded for Noah Hanifin and will roll with Juuse Valimaki -- he was a 2017 first-rounder -- for Opening Night against the Canucks on Wednesday.
