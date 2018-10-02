Andersson was assigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

As Calgary's 2015 second-round (53rd overall) draft pick, Andersson remains an intriguing blue-line prospect, but the Flames can afford to let him bide his time in the minors since they traded for Noah Hanifin and will roll with Juuse Valimaki -- he was a 2017 first-rounder -- for Opening Night against the Canucks on Wednesday.