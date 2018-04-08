Andersson was demoted to AHL Stockton on Sunday.

The 21-year-old rookie played 10 games with the big club this season, failing to register a point. He averaged 15:26 of ice time per game, including 1:34 during the man advantage. Andersson will get extra ice time as AHL Stockton's season wraps up this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories