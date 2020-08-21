Andersson scored a goal and added four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Andersson's third goal of the playoffs gave the Flames a 3-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there. The Stars would score seven unanswered goals to run away with the win and the series. The 23-year-old blueliner ended his playoff run with three goals, two assists and a plus-4 rating in 10 games. Andersson will likely be expected to take on a larger role in 2020-21.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Adds shorthanded helper•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Tallies game-winner•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Tacks on insurance tally•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Supplies assist Wednesday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: One of each in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Slings helper•