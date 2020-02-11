Andersson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

The Swede has points in three of his last six games. Andersson is up to 16 points, 105 shots, 62 blocked shots and 45 PIM in 57 outings this season. He's on track to top 20 points for the first time in his career, but will likely only help fantasy owners in deeper formats for now.