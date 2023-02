Andersson (undisclosed) was medically cleared on Thursday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Andersson was injured eight days ago when his scooter was hit by a car in Detroit. Andersson could be available Thursday at home against the Red Wings, but coach Darryl Sutter will talk to his defenseman first before making a final decision on the lineup. Andersson has seven goals and 34 points in 51 games this season, including 15 assists on the power play.