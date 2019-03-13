Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Collects helper
Andersson picked up an assist for the second straight game in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.
Andersson also went plus-2 in the contest, which saw the Flames run away with the win on the back of a six-goal third period. Andersson has 15 points in 67 games this season, the first full year for the 22-year-old at the NHL level.
