Andersson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Andersson is making himself at home on the top power-play unit -- he fed Johnny Gaudreau for a shot attempt that generated a rebound for Matthew Tkachuk to tuck home in the third period. With an assist in each of the first two games this year, Andersson's getting things done on the scoresheet. He also has five blocked shots and three shots on net so far.