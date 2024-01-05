Andersson provided a goal and an assist in Calgary's 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Andersson's marker, which came late in the first period, put Calgary up 4-2 and proved to be the game-winner. The 27-year-old has six tallies this season and two of them have been GWGs, which is similar to his unusually high rate of deciding markers in 2022-23 (four of his 11 goals were GWGs). That's just a nice bonus for fantasy managers as Andersson is a solid defenseman regardless with 21 points, a plus-1 rating, 29 PIM, 80 shots and 95 hits in 34 contests this season. The only significant blemish is he has just four points (all assists) with the man advantage despite having a role on the main power-play unit, though he did get a power-play helper Thursday, so perhaps that will be the start of a run.