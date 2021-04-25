Andersson scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal. He also provided two blocks and one hit.

Andersson ended his point drought at 15 games when he found the empty net from his own corner with 2:29 left in the third period. It was the fourth goal of the year for the 24-year-old, one shy of the career high he established in 2019-20. Andersson has 17 points and 34 PIM in 47 games this season.