Andersson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson has managed three points and a minus-5 rating over his last three contests. Two of those points have been power-play assists. The 26-year-old defenseman is still the Flames' best rearguard when it comes to point production -- he's up to 30, including 13 with the man advantage, through 46 appearances. He's added 94 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating.