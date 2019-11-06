Andersson provided assists on the game-tying and game-winning goals in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Andersson had a primary helper on Mark Giordano's third period goal, and he started the sequence in overtime that ended with Matthew Tkachuk netting the puck. The Swedish defenseman has had his ups and downs this year, with only five points in 18 games. Andersson also has 18 blocked shots and 31 shots on goal from primarily the third pairing.