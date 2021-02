Andersson collected two assists and two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over Toronto. He also provided three hits.

Andersson assisted on goals by Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan (PP) for his second multi-point performance in the last five games. The 24-year-old has one goal and four assists during that stretch with 14 shots on goal. With 12 points in 19 games this season, Andersson is well on his way to eclipsing the 22 points he amassed last year in 70 contests.