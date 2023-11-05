Andersson scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Andersson lifted a clearance that had just enough to get into the empty cage for the Flames' sixth goal. This was his first point since returning from a four-game suspensions for his charge on Patrik Laine. Andersson has been decently productive when in the lineup, earning two goals, two helpers, 20 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 15 PIM through seven outings.