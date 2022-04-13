Andersson logged two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Andersson helped out on the first two goals of Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick. Through six games in April, Andersson's distributed five helpers. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 46 points (17 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 73 contests. He'll have nine games to put up four points if he's to reach the 50-point mark this season.