Andersson posted two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Andersson has collected five points over his last three games, including two power-play assists and a shorthanded goal. The defenseman set up tallies by MacKenzie Weegar and Mikael Backlund in this contest. Andersson is up to nine goals, 35 helpers, 141 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 115 blocked shots through 66 appearances.