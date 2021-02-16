Andersson posted two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Andersson was listed on the third pairing alongside rookie Connor Mackey for Monday's game, but it turned out to benefit the former. Andersson made two strong passes to set up goals by Milan Lucic and Elias Lindholm that erased the Flames' early 2-0 deficit. After the game, head coach Geoff Ward said he wanted to get Andersson to focus on his even-strength play, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports. The Swedish blueliner should be back to the top pairing in the near future. He has two goals, seven helpers, 24 shots on net and 25 blocks through 15 appearances.