Andersson produced two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Andersson's first assist occurred in the second period when Elias Lindholm deflected a shot in. In the third, Andersson drew the secondary helper on Dillon Dube's goal. The 24-year-old Andersson has 19 points, 86 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 44 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 49 outings.