Andersson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Andersson pinched in on a shorthanded rush to knock in a Mikael Backlund pass at 12:09 of the first period. Later in the opening frame, Andersson was part of the build-up to Elias Lindholm's tally, which stood as the game-winner. Over his last eight games, Andersson has collected five points and 12 shots on net. The Swedish blueliner is up to nine tallies, 41 points (18 on the power play, two shorthanded), 135 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 64 contests overall.