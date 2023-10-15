Andersson logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Andersson has a shorthanded goal and a power-play helper through two games this season. The defenseman has added five shots on net, a plus-1 rating and two blocked shots. He's already established as a top-pairing blueliner after averaging 24:05 of ice time per game in 2022-23. The 26-year-old should continue to provide solid offense and a decent amount of blocked shots in a large role.