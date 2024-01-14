Andersson logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Andersson helped out on Blake Coleman's opening tally at 11:06 of the first period. It's been a January turn-around for Andersson, who has two goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. The defenseman is up to 24 points (five on the power play), 92 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances this season. His lack of power-play production has trimmed away some of his fantasy value, especially when MacKenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin have variously seen larger roles with the man advantage.