Andersson produced an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Andersson missed three games after he was hit by a car in Detroit last week. He was eased back in a bit, logging just 19:49 of ice time Thursday -- the first time he's been below 20 minutes all season. He set up a Dillon Dube tally in the second period. Andersson has seven goals, 35 points, 111 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 52 contests overall. He may build up slowly again, but his roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit mean fantasy managers can activate him now that he's back in the lineup.