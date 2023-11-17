Andersson registered an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Andersson has collected three helpers and eight blocks over his last four contests. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, 31 shots, 28 blocks, 15 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 12 outings overall. He continues to handle a top-pairing role, though he was on the second power-play unit Thursday after quarterbacking the first unit for much of the start of the campaign.