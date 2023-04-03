Andersson logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Andersson helped out on Andrew Mangiapane's second-period marker. The assist snapped a four-game slump for Andersson, which was his longest drought since the start of January. The defenseman is up to 11 goals, 38 assists, 21 power-play points, 158 shots on net, 124 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 74 contests.