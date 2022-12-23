Andersson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Andersson set up Tyler Toffoli's goal in the third period. With three helpers and a plus-8 rating in his last three games, Andersson is back to productivity after a five-game dry spell recently. The 26-year-old defenseman has 23 points (10 on the power play), 66 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 contests as the Flames' top all-around blueliner.